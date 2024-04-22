Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Palace Capital Price Performance

PCA stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £90.14 million, a PE ratio of -452.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.75. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.30).

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2,830.19%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

