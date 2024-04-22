Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 227.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

