Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POU. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.65.

Shares of TSE:POU remained flat at C$29.15 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

