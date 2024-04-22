Park National (NYSE:PRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30, reports. Park National had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRK traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Park National has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $137.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Park National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Park National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park National by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Park National by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.