Park National (NYSE:PRK) Shares Gap Up to $128.01

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.01, but opened at $131.88. Park National shares last traded at $131.27, with a volume of 9,074 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Park National Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Park National by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Park National by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park National by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

