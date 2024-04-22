Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.72. 533,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

