Paul J. Travers Acquires 14,500 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,859,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Vuzix stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 733,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vuzix by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 123,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 57.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.