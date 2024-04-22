PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 355,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384,648. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

