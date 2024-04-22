PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,878,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464,424. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

