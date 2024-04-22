PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.