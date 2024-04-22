PDS Planning Inc Acquires 7,277 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $41,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 96,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VIG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.45. 821,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,199. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

