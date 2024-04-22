PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

