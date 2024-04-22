PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,593 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. 39,885,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,896,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

