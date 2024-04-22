PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ELV traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $532.17. 1,525,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.11.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

