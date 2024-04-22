PDS Planning Inc Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average is $515.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $452.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

