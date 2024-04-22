PDS Planning Inc Has $796,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,149,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,307,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

