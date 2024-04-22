PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 484,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,339. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

