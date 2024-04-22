PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. 3,698,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,133. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

