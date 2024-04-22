PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.01. 4,209,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.37. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

