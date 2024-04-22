PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after acquiring an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

