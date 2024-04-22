PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,362,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,216. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

