PDS Planning Inc Sells 12,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

