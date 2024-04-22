PDS Planning Inc Sells 24,486 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 264,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

