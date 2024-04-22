Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.94

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3736156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 105.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 162.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.