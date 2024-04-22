Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.08.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE PPL opened at C$47.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.