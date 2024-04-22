Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 374,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 117,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

