Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
