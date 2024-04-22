PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.01. 3,668,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,183. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

