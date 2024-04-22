PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $175.87. Approximately 1,408,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,676,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.