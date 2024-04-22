Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 313357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perion Network

Perion Network Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $520.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Perion Network by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 385,010 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Perion Network by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Perion Network by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.