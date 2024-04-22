Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Pfizer by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,660,000 after buying an additional 2,807,846 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,909,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,112,215. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

