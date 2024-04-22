Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,692,000 after purchasing an additional 101,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $26.40. 17,801,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101,367. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

