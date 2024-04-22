PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 952,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,781,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,067,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 260,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

