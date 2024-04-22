Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $139.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $154.71 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

