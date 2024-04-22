Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.47

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 171965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

