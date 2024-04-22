Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.09

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.09 and last traded at $187.16, with a volume of 17632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total value of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at $29,883,615.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

