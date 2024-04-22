Piper Sandler Lowers Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.
Avidbank Stock Performance
AVBH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Avidbank
