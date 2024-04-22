Piper Sandler Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $43.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.72.

BP stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

