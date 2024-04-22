Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $378.39 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 79% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 172% against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $378.39 million and approximately $116.57 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.2960379 USD and is up 42.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $79,538,924.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

