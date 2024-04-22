POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

POSCO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PKX opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. POSCO has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4726 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

