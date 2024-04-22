Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 4.4%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.09 and last traded at $136.13. Approximately 61,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 318,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $137,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

