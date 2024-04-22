PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.