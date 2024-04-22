Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 383,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 215,702 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $46.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $321,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

