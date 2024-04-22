Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Argus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Argus from $139.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 964,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.