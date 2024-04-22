Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Argus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Argus from $139.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis
Prologis Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.