ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.11

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.11 and last traded at $97.62, with a volume of 447253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.03.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,300,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

