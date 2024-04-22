ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 2,598,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,110,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

