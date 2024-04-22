ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 5,205,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,891,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 2,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

