Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) & The Competition Critical Survey

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) is one of 981 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$5.00 million -1.12 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $1.96 billion $126.51 million -3.94

Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -101.81% -82.18% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2,626.28% -225.88% -28.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 6163 18319 43991 896 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.06%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics peers beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

