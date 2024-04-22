Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $15.18. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 259,224 shares trading hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,885,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

