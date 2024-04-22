PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 325.9% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

