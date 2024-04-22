PSI Advisors LLC Buys 337 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.78 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

